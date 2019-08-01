Celtic face competition for international defender, one more in at Rangers, Aberdeen braced for McKenna bids - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...
Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's round-up.
1. Celtic face competition for Ankersen
Celtic will have to battle AC Milan and two unnamed EPL clubs to secure the services of Danish defender Peter Ankersen, according to reports in Italy. (Tuttomercatoweb)
2. Gerrard admit Kent defeat
Rangers have admitted defeat in the pursuit of Ryan Kent, with Steven Gerrard confirming his hopes of a second loan deal for Kent were "over". (The Scotsman)
3. Gers hit by kit blow
Rangers have been banned from wearing Hummel-branded kit from next season and ordered to pay Sports Direct nearly half a million pounds in legal fees. (The Scotsman)
4. Skrtel deal close?
Martin Skrtel has reportedly told his "inner circle" that he has held talks with Rangers and is close to reuniting with former Liverpool colleague Steven Gerrard. (Fotomac)
