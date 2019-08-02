Celtic face battle to land target with Benfica, Juventus and unnamed English club monitoring situation

Celtic face a fight to land sought-after defender Strahinja Pavlovic, with the Serbian centre-back on the radar of two big European clubs.

The 18-year-old has only played a handful of times for Partizan Belgrade but is reportedly being monitored by Juventus, with the teenager admitting he would be keen to join the Turin giants during his career at some point.

According to the Daily Record, Pavlovic is "flattered" by Celtic's interest, but the Hoops may need to move quickly, if recent reports in Portugal are anything to go by.

O Jogo claims that Benfica will need to move quickly to acquire the youngster's services due to an English club's interest - which could be ramped up due to the transfer window south of the Border closing on Thursday.

O Jogo also states that the player's price tag is around £5.5 million (€6 million).

The Hoops are in need of central defensive reinforcements, having seen Filip Benkovic, Dedryck Boyata and Marvin Compper leave this summer, with Christopher Jullien the only new arrival.

Jack Hendry is being touted for a loan move, suggesting the former Dundee man doesn't feature in Neil Lennon's first-team plans, leaving Celtic with just Kristoffer Ajer and Jozo Simunovic as well as Jullien as their centre-back options.

Defensive midfielder Nir Bitton has filled in on occasion this season but the champions will need additional players if they are to maintain a fight on four fronts this term.