Celtic eye teenage Euro starlet - Neil Lennon scouts centre-back

Celtic boss attended Partizan Belgrade's 1-0 win over Connah's Quay Nomads in person to scout a possible signing.

The Nothern Irishman was running the rule over centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic.

The 18-year-old, who is highly-rated in his country, played the whole game in Wales as the Serbians edged the first-leg Europa League qualifying round tie.

An U19 international, Pavlovic has already made 19 appearances for Belgrade who have won the Serbian top-flight more times than anyone else.

Lennon is reportedly still in the market for another centre-back despite the signings of Christopher Jullien and Hatem Abd Elhamed.

Jozo Simunovic is to miss the first two league games of the season, while the club lost three right-backs, a left-back and centre-back Filip Benkovic in the summer.