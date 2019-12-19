Celtic eye Stoke starlet, Rangers learn price tag for January target, Germans to hijack Celtic transfer bid, Ibrox striker set for exit - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Celtic linked with Stoke goalie

Celtic are reportedly keeping tabs on Stoke youngster Josef Bursik, who is currently on loan at Accrington Stanley. The England Under-20 'keeper is out of contract in the summer and the Hoops are understood to be keen on signing him on a permanent basis. However, they could face competition with a handful of English Premier League sides said to be monitoring Bursik's situation. (Various)

Rangers told to pay £5m for Mohamed

Rangers will have to cough up £5 million if they want to secure the services of Egyptian hitman Mostafa Mohamed, according to his club's president. Mortada Mansour claims Zamalek have turned down offers from clubs in Belgium and France, but is aware of ongoing interest in the striker. He added: "We intend to keep him at the club for as long as possible." (Various)

Bundesliga club to hijack Celtic transfer bid?

Hertha Berlin are reportedly keen on a permanent deal for Spurs midfielder Victor Wanyama, potentially hijacking any hopes Celtic had of re-signing their former player. (The Sun)

Herrera set for exit?

Rangers striker Eduardo Herrera's loan spell with Nexaca has ended, with six months remaining on his Ibrox contract. He has been linked with a return to former loan side Santos Laguna, and hasn't featured under Steven Gerrard. (Various)

Diarra 'flattered' by Celtic link

Reported Celtic target Stephane Diarra has said he is flattered by reported interest in him from the Hoops as well as Newcastle and Leicester. Speaking to Goal, the Le Mans midfielder said the most important thing was to play, adding: "It’s good to know that several clubs follow you, but leaving Le Mans this winter? I don’t know. I need to stay focused on my season. I’ll watch what is going on and we will see." (Goal)

Rangers winger on the move?

Rangers winger Jake Hastie could be on the move in January - according to his loan manager Paul Warne at Rotherham, who reckons a lack of game time at the New York Stadium could see the Gers move the ex-Motherwell man on. He said: "It wouldn’t surprise me that if Dan [Barlaser], Jake or Carlton [Morris] don’t play enough games in December their parent clubs would want to move them. I understand that." (Daily Record)