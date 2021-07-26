Celtic eye signing of young defender, Hoops discover timeline for £20m Odsonne Edouard bid, Celtic boss reveals he'd 'love' to keep Parkhead ace - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Lee Buchanan in action for England under-21s. Picture: Getty

Sakala promises ‘big things’

Fashion Sakala hit his first goal in Rangers colours and warned “big things are coming” from the Zambian striker and he and his team-mates are ready for the new campaign. Steven Gerrard’s side won their final warm-up match against a strong yet star-shorn Real Madrid 2-1 with an impressive display. (The Scotsman)

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerrard’s selection headache

Steven Gerrard saw his Rangers team sweep to victory against Real Madrid in the final warm-up win of the pre-season – but now has a job on his hands to pick a starting XI to face Livingston. (The Scotsman)

Celtic eye young defender

Celtic are interested in signing young Derby defender Lee Buchanan. The 20-year-old impressed at left-back for the Rams last season and is already said to be the subject of a £1.2 million bid from Nottingham Forest. The Hoops are already said to be interested in his team-mate, right-back Nathan Byrne. (Daily Record)

Brighton to wait on Edouard offer

Brighton will wait until Celtic have returned from Denmark and the second leg of their Champions League qualifier with Midtjylland to make a £20 million offer for striker Odsonne Edouard. (Daily Mail)

Celtic boss ‘would love’ to keep Christie

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says he would “love” to keep Ryan Christie at the club if the midfielder sees his future in Glasgow. The 26-year-old Scotland internationalist is now in the final 12 months of his contract and speculation is mounting the player wants a new challenge. (The Scotsman)

Neilson message to Walker

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson wants Jamie Walker influencing games for 90 minutes as he revealed the winger is working hard to improve fitness levels following his match-winning contribution against Inverness in their final Premier Sports Cup group game. (Evening News)

Hibs fans excite over Mueller absence

Hibs supporters were on alert on Sunday evening after recent signing Chris Mueller was left out of Orlando City’s match-day squad for their encounter with New York City, fuelling speculation the attacker is heading to Easter Road before his pre-contract agreement kicks in this coming January. (The Mane Land)

Message from the editor