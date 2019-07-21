Celtic eye Serie A midfielder, Rangers braced for bids for key man, English duo eye Old Firm targets - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip... Stories about Celtic, Rangers, Ross County, Alloa and more in today's round-up Celtic are reportedly keen on former AC Milan midfielder Andrea Bertolacci, who is a free agent following his release by the Rossoneri. (Calcio Buzz) Rotherham have reportedly agreed a fee to sign midfielder Jamie Lindsay from Ross County. (Various) Nomme Kalju boss Roman Kozuhhovski rested almost his entire team for Friday nights league clash with Paide so they could be fresh for playing against Celtic this week. (The Scotsman) Crystal Palace have renewed their interest in rumoured Celtic target Carl Jenkinson, according to reports in England. (Various) Rangers captain James Tavernier is reportedly wanted by Newcastle, Aston Villa, Brighton and seven other clubs in England, Italy and Spain according to reports. (Various) Celtic boss Neil Lennon has hailed captain Scott Browns fitness as he admitted he cant afford to leave the veteran out of his team. (Daily Record) Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has told his squad that starting berths are up for grabs as he warned his players that there are no favourites. (Daily Record) Leeds have apparently renewed their interest in Liverpool winger Ryan Kent, with a return to Rangers still not confirmed. (Various) Alloa keeper Neil Parry may need plastic surgery after being caught accidentally by Hibs striker Christian Doidge as the Welshman netted the opener at Easter Road yesterday. (Various) Steven Gerrard hasnt given up hope of taking Liverpools Ryan Kent back to Rangers and will wait until the last second to do a deal. (The Sun) 'Proud' owner confirms defender is on his way to sign for Celtic 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.