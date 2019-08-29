Celtic

Celtic eye Premier League attacker, Rangers sectarian charge response, Kilmarnock reject Taylor bid, Celtic target has move 'blocked', Stevie May latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Thursday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Stories from Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone and Ross County.

Celtic are considering a move for Leicester City attacker Fousseni Diabate after the player was told he was free to go out on loan by manager Brendan Rodgers. (Scottish Sun)

Stevie May's deal to St Johnstone finally looks like being concluded after the striker agreed a contract offer from his former club. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock have rejected an offer from Sunderland for Greg Taylor. The bid was said to be below 1 million pounds, well below their valuations of 3 million. (Daily Record)

Paul Gascoigne has challenged the Rangers support to prove people wrong by refraining from the sectarian singing which last week brought the Uefa sanction of a partial stadium closure. (The Scotsman)

