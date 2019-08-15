Celtic eye loan deal for Bournemouth ace but face competition from Espanyol, Fiorentina and Napoli

Celtic are keen on a loan deal for Bournemouth winger Jordan Ibe - but the Hoops face competition from three other clubs for the 23-year-old's services, according to reports.

However, any potential deal is understood to hinge on the fitness of summer signing Arnaut Danjuma, who is believed to have aggravated a foot injury that kept him sidelined for four months last season before his £13,7 million move from Belgian giants Club Brugge.

Danjuma has been sent for a scan on the injury, leaving Cherries boss Eddie Howe sweating over the player's availability.

Former Liverpool player Ibe was on the bench against Sheffield United at the weekend, but Howe has just three wingers available and could change his mind on allowing the winger to leave.

Napoli have enquired about Ibe's availability while La Liga side Espanyol and Serie A side Fiorentina are also monitoring the situation.

Galatasaray are also thought to have been keeping tabs on the winger but The Sun suggests Ibe would find it "difficult to resist" joining Celtic.