Celtic eye former Man City ace, Rangers player's surprise exit, Celtic defender set for departure, ex-Hearts man to Kilmarnock? - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip... Stories from Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Kilmarnock and Rangers in today's round-up 1. Hoops eye Adebayor Celtic reportedly face a fight with West Ham to secure the services of veteran striker Emmanuel Adebayor. The ex-Arsenal, Man City and Spurs striker is a free agent. (Daily Express) 2. Ntcham to start against Kalju Olivier Ntcham will almost certainly start for Celtic against Nomme Kalju while Craig Gordon and new signing Christopher Jullien could also feature for the Hoops. (The Sun) 3. Sowah to Killie? Former Hearts and Hamilton defender Lennard Sowah has emerged as a target for Kilmarnock. The 26-year-old is currently a free agent. (Daily Record) 4. Right-back deal 'stalls' Neil Lennon has admitted his progress in signing another right-back for Celtic has stalled, but suggested two new faces could be brought in before the Champions League 3QR. (Daily Record)