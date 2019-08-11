Celtic eye Everton star, Rangers to send attacker out on loan, Scott Sinclair in Fir Park bust-up, Hibs man eyes international call, Tavernier for Scotland? - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...
Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers, St Mirren and more...
1. Hoops eye Bolasie
Celtic are keen on Everton winger Yannick Bolasie after the Ivorian turned down CSKA Moscow, but Besiktas and Rennes are also keen on the 30-year-old. (Various)
Getty
2. Hearts still hopeful over Whelan
Craig Levein is hopeful Glenn Whelan will be a Hearts player by next week, as he revealed talks were ongoing with the Irishman. (Evening News)
Getty
3. Sinclair in Fir Park bust-up
Celtic winger Scott Sinclair was involved in a bust-up with a Motherwell staff member after the Hoops' 5-2 win at Fir Park yesterday. (Various)
other
4. Murphy set for loan
Steven Gerrard will send Rangers winger Jamie Murphy out on loan as he believes the wideman is four months away from a return to the Light Blues' first team. (The Sun)
other
View more