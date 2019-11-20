Celtic eye English-based pair, ten-time French champions want Rangers man, Scotland to replace Russia in Euro 2020, Hibs deny Jack Ross claim - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip... Stories from Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's round-up 1. Hoops eye teenage defender Celtic are monitoring the progress of Carlisle defender Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of a potential January move for the teenager. (Various) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Walsh on Celtic radar Celtic are keeping tabs on Gillingham's 17-year-old goalkeeper Joe Walsh. (Various) Getty Buy a Photo 3. St Etienne weigh up Morelos move French side St Etienne are weighing up a move for Rangers star Alfredo Morelos, according to reports. (Daily Mail) other Buy a Photo 4. Nisbet opens up on Rangers link Reported Rangers target Kevin Nisbet has insisted life at Dunfermline is "perfect" but added: "Rangers is a massive club so I want to keep doing what Im doing. Ive got to think about the rest of my career." (Evening Times) other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4