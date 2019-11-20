Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic eye English-based pair, ten-time French champions want Rangers man, Scotland to replace Russia in Euro 2020, Hibs deny Jack Ross claim - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Stories from Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's round-up

1. Hoops eye teenage defender

Celtic are monitoring the progress of Carlisle defender Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of a potential January move for the teenager. (Various)
2. Walsh on Celtic radar

Celtic are keeping tabs on Gillingham's 17-year-old goalkeeper Joe Walsh. (Various)
3. St Etienne weigh up Morelos move

French side St Etienne are weighing up a move for Rangers star Alfredo Morelos, according to reports. (Daily Mail)
4. Nisbet opens up on Rangers link

Reported Rangers target Kevin Nisbet has insisted life at Dunfermline is "perfect" but added: "Rangers is a massive club so I want to keep doing what Im doing. Ive got to think about the rest of my career." (Evening Times)
