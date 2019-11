Have your say

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly expecting rumoured Celtic target Victor Wanyama to leave the club in January, but would rather sell him permanently than loan him out. (Football Insider)

Reported Rangers target Kevin Nisbet has insisted life at Dunfermline is "perfect" but added: "Rangers is a massive club so I want to keep doing what Im doing. Ive got to think about the rest of my career." (Evening Times)

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster has revealed head coach Paul Heckingbottoms time was up at Easter Road as Hibs were going into matches more with hope than expectation. (Evening News)

Scott Sinclair has posted another cryptic social media post as rumours about a Celtic exit heat up. The winger published an image with the caption: "No matter what the situation, I'm focused and ready." (Various)

Celtic are monitoring the progress of Carlisle defender Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of a potential January move for the teenager. (Various)

Russia may be banned from Euro 2020 for anti-doping anomalies - and it has been claimed Scotland could take their place. (The Sun)

Leeann Dempster has insisted the fact rivals Hearts were also searching for a new manager didnt play any part in Hibs appointing Ross Jack as their new head coach less than two weeks after sacking Paul Heckingbottom. (Evening News)

Greg Docherty scored as a Rangers XI beat a Leicester team 3-0 in a closed-doors friendly at Ibrox (The Scotsman)

Hearts defender Michael Smith opened his account for Northern Ireland with a stunning long-range strike against Germany, although the former world champions went onto win 6-1 in Frankfurt. (Various)