Celtic eye double swoop, Rangers linked with West Ham star, Hearts striker a wanted man, Hull eye Hibs boss - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip..
Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell and Rangers all feature in today's snippets
1. Hoops eye Jullien
Celtic are interested in Toulouse centre-back Christopher Jullien, who has reportedly been shown around Celtic Park and Lennoxtown (Daily Record)
2. Turnbull fee agreed
Celtic and Motherwell have agreed a deal for David Turnbull to join the Parkhead side
3. Connell move on the cards?
Celtic have also reportedly made an offer for Bolton's Irish midfielder Luca Connell (Various)
4. 'Well want winger from Celtic
After selling Turnbull, Motherwell want either Mikey Johnston or Lewis Morgan on loan from Celtic (The Sun)
