Celtic have stepped up their transfer activity

Celtic eye double swoop, Rangers linked with West Ham star, Hearts striker a wanted man, Hull eye Hibs boss - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip..

Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell and Rangers all feature in today's snippets

Celtic are interested in Toulouse centre-back Christopher Jullien, who has reportedly been shown around Celtic Park and Lennoxtown (Daily Record)

1. Hoops eye Jullien

Celtic and Motherwell have agreed a deal for David Turnbull to join the Parkhead side

2. Turnbull fee agreed

Celtic have also reportedly made an offer for Bolton's Irish midfielder Luca Connell (Various)

3. Connell move on the cards?

After selling Turnbull, Motherwell want either Mikey Johnston or Lewis Morgan on loan from Celtic (The Sun)

4. 'Well want winger from Celtic

