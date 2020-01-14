Celtic eye double deal, Lafferty in Rangers claim, Hibs ponder striker move, Hearts man free to go, trio of clubs keen on Forrest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Hoops hopeful over double deal

Celtic are hoping to complete a double January swoop with deals for Ivory Coast midfielder Ismaila Soro and Polish striker Patryk Klimala on Tuesday. (Daily Record)

Klimala backed to shine for Celtic

Patryk Klimala has been backed to cope with the pressure of playing for Celtic by his former Jagiellonia Bialystok team-mate and ex-Hoops forward Cillian Sheridan. (The Scotsman)

Soro 'can be Celtic's Kante'

Former Bnei Yehuda assistant boss Ori Guttmann has likened Celtic target Ismaila Soro to Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante as he backed the Ivorian star to shine for Celtic. (The Sun)

Hearts in Berra/Kennedy swap bid

Hearts have offered captain Christophe Berra to St Johnstone as a sweetener to land Matty Kennedy - but the former Hibs winger looks likely to sign a pre-contract deal with Aberdeen. (The Sun)

Kamara opens up on transfer speculation

Glen Kamara insists his focus is on helping Rangers win the title and preparing to represent Finland in the 2020 European Championships. The midfielder has been linked with a string of top clubs but is fully concentrating on Rangers. (Daily Record)

Doyle surplus to requirements at Hearts

Colin Doyle has been told he is free to leave Hearts as head coach Daniel Stendel continues his cull of players ahead of the second half of the season. (Daily Record)

Rangers and Sunderland 'equal-sized clubs'

Former Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty has claimed Rangers and Sunderland are equal sized clubs. The former Light Blues ace made the claim after penning a short-term deal with the League One side. (The Sun)

Shaw wanted by Killie and Staggies

Ross County are keen on taking Hibs striker Oli Shaw on loan for the remainder of the season - but any potential move hinges on the Easter Road side bringing in another forward. Kilmarnock are also keeping tabs on the forward. (Daily Record)

Forrest wanted by trio of clubs

Dundee have joined Livingston and Partick Thistle in the fight to land Ayr United winger Alan Forrest. (Daily Record)