Celtic eye defenders, U-turn on Rangers star, Ibrox ace to Portsmouth, trialist to get Hibs chance - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Stories from Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Kilmarnock. Rangers, St Mirren and more in today's round-up...

1. Hoops in for Elhamed

Celtic have been linked with a move for Hapoel Be'er Sheva defender Hatem Abd Elhamed, who can operate at centre-half or right-back. (The Sun)
2. Perraud on Celtic radar

Nice defender Romain Perraud has also been linked with a move to Celtic. (Various)
3. Pompey to land McCrorie on loan

Portsmouth are close to agreeing a loan deal for Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie, according to reports. (Portsmouth News)
4. Team-mates back under-fire Gers star

Eros Grezda has hinted that he may have a future at Rangers, after posting a photo from training on Instagram that was flooded with supportive comments from his Ibrox team-mates. (Various)
