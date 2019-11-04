Celtic eye deals for duo, Rangers want £25m for Alfredo Morelos, EPL star keen on Celtic switch, Shay Logan in Old Firm blast - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic are hoping to tie up two more first-team stars on new contracts, with Neil Lennon confirming Callum McGregor is one of them. (Various)

1. Celtic eye deals for duo

Rangers are set to demand a 25 million fee for Alfredo Morelos as Premier League sides take increasing notice of his goalscoring exploits. (Football Insider)

2. Rangers stick huge price tag on Morelos

Fraser Forster is understood to be keen on returning to Celtic on a permanent basis next year. The 'keeper rejoined his former side on a loan deal from Southampton and has reignited his career. (Various)

3. Forster keen on Celtic return

Aberdeen defender Shay Logan believes the Old Firm have a cheek moaning about a financial gap in European football - when they benefit from it back home. (The Sun)

4. Logan in Old Firm blast

