Celtic eye deals for duo, Rangers want £25m for Alfredo Morelos, EPL star keen on Celtic switch, Shay Logan in Old Firm blast - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Monday 04 November 2019 08:07
1. Celtic eye deals for duo
Celtic are hoping to tie up two more first-team stars on new contracts, with Neil Lennon confirming Callum McGregor is one of them. (Various)
2. Rangers stick huge price tag on Morelos
Rangers are set to demand a 25 million fee for Alfredo Morelos as Premier League sides take increasing notice of his goalscoring exploits. (Football Insider)
3. Forster keen on Celtic return
Fraser Forster is understood to be keen on returning to Celtic on a permanent basis next year. The 'keeper rejoined his former side on a loan deal from Southampton and has reignited his career. (Various)
4. Logan in Old Firm blast
Aberdeen defender Shay Logan believes the Old Firm have a cheek moaning about a financial gap in European football - when they benefit from it back home. (The Sun)
