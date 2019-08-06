Celtic eye £7m Championship ace, former Rangers man wants Hearts move, ex-Hibs star seals Belgian switch - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip... Stories involving Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Partick, Rangers and more... Celtic have been linked with a 7m move for Brentford defender Rico Henry. The 22-year-old has only played 37 times for the Bees since joining from Walsall in 2016 due to injury. (Various) Kyle Lafferty has revealed he wants to come back to Hearts. The striker left Tynecastle for Rangers last year but is now a free agent - and would relish a return to Gorgie. (Daily Record) Rangers claim they alerted Kilmarnock to potential safety concerns before Sunday's chaotic match. (The Sun) Aston Villa will make a move for Rangers captain James Tavernier if Newcastle come calling for Ahmed Elmohamady, according to reports. (Football Insider) Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is still waiting to see if Scott McKenna will be on tomorrows flight to Croatia or embarking on a career elsewhere after submitting a transfer request yesterday. (The Scotsman) Partick Thistle chiefs have done away with coach travel to away games, leaving the Jags first team to sort out their own transport to Alloa last weekend, and again for Morton on August 23. (The Sun) Ex-Hibs winger Thomas Agyepong has joined Belgian top-tier side Waasland-Beveren on loan for the 2019/20 campaign. (Various) James Forrest has expressed his desire to agree a new contract with Celtic as soon as possible after manager Neil Lennon publicly urged the club to further extend the wingers current deal. (The Scotsman) Hearts have rejected a takeover bid from an American-based businessman because owner Ann Budge is committed to placing the club into the hands of supporters. (Evening News) Jake Hastie has again been left out of Rangers' Europa League squad again. The winger has played less than an hour of competitive football since joining from Motherwell. (Various) Scottish Football Live: Aberdeen ace hands in transfer request | Celtic star's message to Rangers recruit | Hearts near deal for ex-Premier League midfielder | St Johnstone want May again 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.