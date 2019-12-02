Celtic eye £3m-rated star, Rangers boss responds to transfer speculation, Lennon sweats over fitness of three players, Hearts manager search latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Monday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon. Picture: SNS

Celtic interested in Soro

Celtic are keeping close tabs on Ivorian midfielder Ismaila Soro. The £3m-rated player is currently at Bnei Yehuda in the Israeli top flight and was watched by Celtic scouts at the weekend. (Daily Record)

Gerrard rubbishes Kamara talk

Steven Gerrard insists there has been no approach from Juventus over a potential move for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, insisting it is a "made up story". (Scottish Sun)

Lennon reveals trio injury sweat

Celtic boss Lennon revealed he is still sweating on the fitness of three players, including Odsonne Edouard ahead of next Sunday's Betfred Cup final with Rangers. Mohamed Elyounoussi and Boli Bolingoli are also in a race to be fit for the Hampden clash. (The Scotsman)

Gerrard urges players

Steven Gerrard has called on his Rangers players to remain relentless after the Ibrox club moved to within a goal of Celtic at the top of the Premiership. (The Scotsman)

Christie bags double on mum's birthday

Ryan Christie turned an already memorable occasion into an extra special one by scoring twice to help secure a 4-1 win for Celtic over Ross County in Dingwall. (The Scotsman)

Ross on equaliser

Hibs boss Jack Ross has insisted that Kilmarnock’s last-gasp equaliser shouldn’t be allowed to overshadow just how “incredibly dominant” his side had been for much of the game. (Evening News)

MacPhee admits uncertainty affecting players

Hearts’ interim manager Austin MacPhee admits uncertainty over the manager’s job must be closely monitored with the team lacking confidence and sitting bottom of the Premiership. (Evening News)

- Steven Naismith denied that the Hearts squad are displaying the ill-effects of “confusion” over lack of leadership following their 5-0 mauling by Rangers. (The Scotsman)