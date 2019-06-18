Celtic 'drop interest' in Motherwell star David Turnbull

Celtic have dropped their interest in Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull, according to various reports.

The 19-year-old turned down an initial contract offer from the Parkhead side after a fee, thought to be around £3 million, was agreed for the player.

The prompted Celtic to release a statement via Twitter, giving the player an ultimatum and calling their contract a "magnificent offer".

Despite this, it seemed the deal would still go through with Turnbull reportedly satisfied after receiving assurances about his status as a first-team regular.

But it is now being said that Celtic have dropped their interest completely and will be focusing on other targets.

Sheffield Wednesday are also said to be interested in the Steelmen star, who bagged 15 goals and a Scottish Football Writers' Young Player of the Year award last term.

Turnbull is under contract at Fir Park until the summer of 2021, having agreed an extension this past January.