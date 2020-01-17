Celtic defender Jack Hendry linked with Melbourne City move

Jack Hendry looks to be on his way out of Celtic, with the defender expected to join Melbourne City on loan.

The centre back was signed from Dundee by former manager Brendan Rodgers for a reported £1 million in January 2018 but has struggled for game time at Celtic and has made just one first-team appearance this season, against Partick Thistle in the Betfred Cup in August.

Hendry, 24, was linked with a move to Hearts but now appears bound for Melbourne, according to a report by STV.

The Australian club are part of the City Football Group, owned by Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG), whose flagship side is Manchester City.

Hendry was used more regularly when he first joined Celtic, playing 11 league matches in the second half of the 2017-18 season to help the Parkhead side clinch the Premiership title.

His early form was rewarded with a Scotland call-up and he has won three caps in friendly matches, against Hungary, Mexico and Portugal.

He slipped out of the first-team picture at Celtic last season, making just four league appearances.