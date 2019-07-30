Celtic defender hints at Parkhead exit with cryptic social media post as England move expected

Celtic are set to see a defender depart for England but it is not Kieran Tierney.

READ MORE: Second Celtic flop 'could be heading for exit door' as English side near transfer

While the star left-back may still move to Arsenal with the transfer saga rumbling on, it is Jack Hendry who could be on the move.

Over the weekend the 24-year-old was linked with a move to Hull City.

The centre-back took to Instagram, posting a picture of him in action for Celtic with the time glass emoji.

Hendry last played for the club in Febraury and has struggled since his £1.5million move from Dundee mid way through the 2017/2018 season.

He has not been involved this season with central midfielder Nir Bitton chosen to play at centre-back, while his earlier season performance last campaign left a lot to be desired as Celtic crashed out of the Champions League qualifiers.