Celtic credited with interest in Man City forward but face competition from Italy

Celtic have been credited with an interest in Manchester City attacker Ian Poveda, according to reports.

The Daily Mail claims Leeds United are leading the chase for the 19-year-old England Under-20 international, whose contract with the Etihad outfit expires in the summer.

Ian Poveda trains alongside Sergio Aguero

The winger, who has had spells at Chelsea, Arsenal, Brentford and Barcelona, has attracted attention from Serie A duo Parma and Torino while Leeds and Celtic also understood to be keeping tabs on the player.

Poveda and his father were guests at Torino's win over Bologna at the weekend, leading to speculation a move to Italy could be on the cards.

Born in London to Colombian parents, Poveda has made just one senior appearance for City, featuring in an EFL Cup semi-final clash with Burton Albion last year. He trains regularly with Pep Guardiola's first-team squad but club chiefs are believed to be happy for the versatile player to leave this month.

Elland Road boss Marcelo Bielsa has already been alerted to Poveda's availability, while Celtic are described as "long-term admirers" of the player, who is a former City youth team-mate of Jeremie Frimpong.

The Hoops have had a certain amount of success with players signed either on loan or permanently from Manchester City, with Dedryck Boyata, Jason Denayer, Olivier Ntcham, Patrick Roberts and Daniel Arzani all moving north in the last six years.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has moved two wingers on from the club this month, with Scott Sinclair joining Preston and Lewis Morgan finalising a move to MLS side Inter Miami.

He has talked up Marian Shved's ability after the Ukrainian impressed during the club's winter training camp in Dubai along with Arzani, while the Hoops were linked with Spurs wideman Jack Clarke earlier this week.