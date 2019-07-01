Celtic cool interest in signing target, Serie A giants prepare Tierney bid, Hibs eyeing moves for former favourites, Hearts star told to leave - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Celtic have cooled their interest in Paddy McNair, Napoli are ready to make an offer for Kieran Tierney, and Hibs have provided updates on their bid to bring Marc McNulty and Stephane Omeonga back to the club.
Monday's Scottish football news and gossip.
1. Celtic step away
Celtic have cooled their interest in Middlesbrough utility man Paddy McNair as they focus on improving at the full-back positions.