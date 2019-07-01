McNair

Celtic cool interest in signing target, Serie A giants prepare Tierney bid, Hibs eyeing moves for former favourites, Hearts star told to leave - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic have cooled their interest in Paddy McNair, Napoli are ready to make an offer for Kieran Tierney, and Hibs have provided updates on their bid to bring Marc McNulty and Stephane Omeonga back to the club.

Monday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Celtic have cooled their interest in Middlesbrough utility man Paddy McNair as they focus on improving at the full-back positions.

1. Celtic step away

Napoli are ready to steal Kieran Tierney from under the noses of Arsenal as the Italian giants prepare to make an offer to Celtic. (Daily Mail)

2. Napoli to gazump Arsenal

Paul Heckingbottom says Hibs are in constant dialogue with Stephane Omeonga as they seek to bring the player back to Easter Road for a second spell. (Evening News)

3. Hibs still want Omeonga

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that the signing of striker Christian Doidge does not mean he has given up on bringing Marc McNulty back to Easter Road. (Evening News)

4. McNulty still on radar

