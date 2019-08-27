Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic cool interest in defender, Man City eye Hearts kid, club to make call on Celtic target, hope for Rangers in attacker pursuit - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee United, Hearts, Kilmarnock, Partick, St Johnstone, Rangers and more in today's round-up

Rosenborg's Birger Meling is high on Celtic's shopping list as they look to bring in a new left-back. (Various)

1. Meling tops Celtic wish list

Rosenborg's Birger Meling is high on Celtic's shopping list as they look to bring in a new left-back. (Various)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Celtic are not prepared to pay Kilmarnock's asking price for Scotland defender Greg Taylor and have turned their attention to other players. (Daily Record)

2. Hoops give up Taylor chase

Celtic are not prepared to pay Kilmarnock's asking price for Scotland defender Greg Taylor and have turned their attention to other players. (Daily Record)
other
Buy a Photo
Rangers' best chance of landing Ryan Kent this season is to strike a compulsory loan-to-buy deal with Liverpool. (The Athletic)

3. Rangers could yet land Kent

Rangers' best chance of landing Ryan Kent this season is to strike a compulsory loan-to-buy deal with Liverpool. (The Athletic)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe will make a decision on Jordan Ibe's future this week as Celtic wait to find out if they can take the ex-Liverpool winger on loan. (The Sun)

4. Cherries to make Ibe call

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe will make a decision on Jordan Ibe's future this week as Celtic wait to find out if they can take the ex-Liverpool winger on loan. (The Sun)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4