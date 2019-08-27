Celtic cool interest in defender, Man City eye Hearts kid, club to make call on Celtic target, hope for Rangers in attacker pursuit - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
1. Meling tops Celtic wish list
Rosenborg's Birger Meling is high on Celtic's shopping list as they look to bring in a new left-back. (Various)
2. Hoops give up Taylor chase
Celtic are not prepared to pay Kilmarnock's asking price for Scotland defender Greg Taylor and have turned their attention to other players. (Daily Record)
3. Rangers could yet land Kent
Rangers' best chance of landing Ryan Kent this season is to strike a compulsory loan-to-buy deal with Liverpool. (The Athletic)
4. Cherries to make Ibe call
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe will make a decision on Jordan Ibe's future this week as Celtic wait to find out if they can take the ex-Liverpool winger on loan. (The Sun)
