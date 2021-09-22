Celtic contract termination fees revealed in Neil Lennon year, ex-Parkhead hero makes passionate defence of summer signing, Hearts ace on expiring deal happy to stay - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Neil Lennon left Celtic last season following a severe downturn in form from the nine-time reigning champions. Picture: SNS

Celtic pay-off total revealed

Celtic spent £630,000 in contract termination payments in the financial year in which Neil Lennon left the club. Chief executive Peter Lawwell also departed his role, but it’s believed he didn’t receive any money in compensation. The departure of Nicky Hammond in March is another potential cause of the inflated figure. (Scottish Sun)

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic can tighten up

Celtic need to develop a tougher mentality and earn the right to play Ange Postecoglou's style of football – but former striker John Hartson is confident it will come with time. (The Scotsman)

Petrov defends McCarthy

The pile-on from all quarters James McCarthy suffered following his ragged display in Celtic’s 1-0 defeat at Livingston doesn’t sit easily with Stiliyan Petrov. The Bulgarian is sympathetic to the Republic of Ireland international’s plight and believes he will come good. (The Scotsman)

McAllister underlines importance

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has underlined the importance of the Premier Sports Cup to the Ibrox club as they attempt to win the trophy for the first time in 11 years. (The Scotsman)

Sakala draws in fans

Rangers striker Fashion Sakala duly takes pride in being a trailblazer as the first from his country to play in the top flight of Scottish football, as he insists his move to Ibrox now has all of Zambia watching the cinch Premiership this season. (The Scotsman)

Kingsley happy to stay at Hearts

Stephen Kingsley has admitted he would be “happy” to prolong his stay at Hearts beyond this season. Kingsley, who has started every game he has been available for, is in the final year of his contract at Tynecastle Park. (Evening News)

Hibs laugh off Porteous criticism

Hibs assistant boss John Potter has laughed off claims from St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin suggesting centre-back Ryan Porteous goes down too easily following the 2-2 draw between the sides at Easter Road this past Saturday. (Evening News)

Crushing win for Scots

Scotland Women made it two wins out of two in their World Cup qualification campaign with a comprehensive 7-1 win over the Faroe Islands at Hampden. A double from Chloe Arthur and goals from Erin Cuthbert, Christy Grimshaw, Martha Thomas, Jenna Clark and Claire Elmslie made it a very comfortable evening. (The Scotsman)

Message from the editor