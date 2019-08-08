Celtic 'consider Scottish Premiership star' as replacement for Kieran Tierney

Have your say

Celtic are considering a move for Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor, according to the Daily Record.

Greg Taylor is on Celtic's radar.

The Parkhead club are likely to sell Kieran Tierney to Arsenal later on Thursday in a move worth £25 million and are looking to bring in a replacement.

Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo was signed from Rapid Vienna earlier in the transfer window but the Hoops want to add z.

Taylor has been excellent since breaking into the Kilmarnock first-team and earned his first Scotland cap earlier this year during the 3-0 defeat in Belgium.

He has attracted interest from Ligue 2 side Nuremberg who've reportedly had a pair of bids for the 21-year-old turned down.

Celtic have Taylor on a shortlist with another few left-back targets they are considering.

