Celtic confirm Neil Lennon offered manager’s role on permanent basis

Celtic have confirmed they have offered the permanent manager’s position to Neil Lennon, following their Scottish Cup victory over Hearts at Hampden.

The club tweeted via it’s offical accoun: “We are delighted to announce that Neil Lennon has been offered the job as permanent #CelticFC manager and the details will be confirmed in the coming days.”

Lennon replaced Brendan Rodgers as interim manager after the Englishman left for Leicester in February and was tasked with securing the treble treble. With the league wrapped up earlier in May, an Odsonne Edouard double at this afternoon’s showpiece final wrapped up the historic achievement.

Celtic’s form under Lennon has not always been impressive, despite results, and rumours suggested the Parkhead club were considering alternative managerial options.

