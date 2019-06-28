Celtic conclude first signing of the summer with deal for Christopher Jullien

Celtic have announced the signing of Christopher Jullien on a four-yea deal.

The centre-back joins from French Ligue 1 side Toulouse for an undisclosed fee, previously reported to be in the range of £6.2 million.

Christopher Jullien, left, has become Celtic's first signing of the summer.

This fee would make Jullien the second most expensive player in the club's history behind fellow countryman and new team-mate Odsonne Edouard.

The highly-rated defender moves to the Scottish Champions after three years with Toulouse, where he made over 100 appearances.

The 26-year-old previously played with Auxerre before a three-year spell with German side SC Freiburg.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring Christopher to Celtic. He is a quality player with great attributes and we are very much looking forward to him joining the squad and working with him.

“We’ve got a squad of great quality already here at the club, who have achieved incredible success over the past few seasons, but it’s always good to add further quality to the group, and that’s what we’ve got with Christopher.

“I know the players will be delighted to welcome him into the squad, and I know he will be keen to play his part in the seasons ahead as we look to deliver further success for our supporters.”

