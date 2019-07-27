Celtic complete the signing of Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper on three-year deal

Celtic have completed the signing of England youth international Tobi Oluwayemi, the club have announced.

Celtic have made another signing.

The Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper makes the move north of the border after agreeing a three-year contract with the Ladbrokes Premiership champions.

He'll compete for a place in Celtic's reserve team squad for the upcoming campaign.

After signing for the Hoops, Oluwayemi credited wonderkid Karamoko Dembele with helping to sell him on a move to Glasgow.

He told the Celtic website: "Speaking to Celtic's website, he said: "I am delighted to be joining Celtic, it really is a dream come true and a massive opportunity for me.

"I know Karamoko very well and he has told me all about Celtic, the size of the club, the great supporters and the club's tradition for giving young players an opportunity.

"I am very excited about this move and I will be working hard, giving everything to the club to progress and make the most of this great opportunity."

