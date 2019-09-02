Celtic complete signing of Greg Taylor from Kilmarnock; are linked with two more players

Celtic have announced the signing of Greg Taylor from Kilmarnock on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.



The left-back has departed Rugby Park after five years, and is currently with the Scotland squad as they prepare for the upcoming matches against Russia and Belgium over the weekend.

Taylor played more than 130 games for Killie, scoring once, and helped the Ayrshire side to Europe for the first time in nearly 20 years last season.

The 21-year-old told Celtic's website after completing his move: “It’s been a whirlwind of a day but I’m over the moon to be here, and thankfully that’s it over the line.

“As soon as I knew of Celtic’s interest, I was desperate to come, so it’s been a great day, certainly now that it’s done.

“It’s massive club, everyone knows that, and I’m here to win trophies, it’s as simple as that and I can’t wait to hopefully be a part of it. I’m delighted to be a Celtic player, and I want to try and impress the fans, and obviously the manager.

"Now that I’m here, I want to help the team win more trophies.”

A statement from Kilmarnock read: "Greg quickly rose through the ranks to establish himself as a key player at Rugby Park, playing a big role in the Steve Clarke team that secured our highest league finish in over 50 years.

"He developed from a young academy player to a Scotland international in the space of a few years, and made 131 appearances in his time at the club.

"The club would like to thank Greg for his services to Kilmarnock Football Club, and wishes him the best for the future."

Taylor, who will wear the number three shirt, is Celtic's tenth signing of the summer joining Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo, Christopher Jullien, Moritz Bauer, Fraser Forster, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Liam Burt, Jonathan Afolabi, Hatem Abd Elhamed and Luca Connell.

Celtic have also been linked with Manchester City right-back Jeremie Frimpong and have loaned out Ewan Henderson to Ross County, Anthony Ralston to St Johnstone and Jack Aitchison to Forest Green Rovers.