Celtic complete fourth signing of the summer as Hatem Abd Elhamed signs long-term deal

Celtic have completed the signing of Hatem Abd Elhamed, the club have announced.

READ MORE - Italian giants join Kieran Tierney race but Arsenal remain heavy favourites to land Celtic ace

The Israeli full-back has signed a four-year contract after the Parkhead side agreed a £1.6 million transfer for the player from Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

Hatem Abd Elhamed has completed his move to Celtic.

The 28-year-old arrives with the recommendation of fellow countryman and team-mate Nir Bitton as well as former Celtic ace Beram Kayal.

Manager Neil Lennon has also admitted he's in the market for another right-back to compete with Abd Elhamed with "negotiations" said to be underway.

Celtic lost both Mikael Lustig and Jeremy Toljan in the summer, leaving them short on the right side of defence. Abd Elhamed helps fill that void and becomes the club's fourth summer signing after Christopher Jullien, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo and Lucas Connell.

He told the Celtic website: “It is an absolute honour to sign for this great club, one of the world’s truly great football clubs and I could not be happier.

“When you play football you want to climb to the top and be the best you can be, and I know that I have found the best place for me - a club that has a tradition of playing quick, attacking, exciting and successful football and I am delighted that I am going to be part of this.

"Celtic is my club now and I want to do all I can to continue to bring success to our supporters. I know the Celtic fans are the best around and I can’t wait to meet them, to pull on the famous Celtic jersey and play in front of them. I will give everything to the club.”

His new manager added: “We are really pleased to bring Hatem to Celtic, another player we think can make an important contribution to the club.

“He is a player with real attributes, he is strong and quick and I have been impressed with what I have seen of him. We look forward to welcoming him to Celtic and joining up with the squad.”