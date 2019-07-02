Celtic 'closing in on signing of Rapid Vienna defender Boli Bolingoli' - reports

Celtic are closing in on the signing of Rapid Vienna left-back Boli Bolingoli according to reports in Austria.

The 24-year-old, who started his senior career with Club Brugge, is keen to further his career after eight years at the Jan Breydel Stadium plus a loan spell at Sint-Truidense, and two seasons in the Austrian capital.

Rapid are making no comment for the time being, according to Sky Austria, but it is understood that Burnley were among a string of clubs keeping tabs on the full-back's situation.

The versatile Bolingoli can operate at left-back or further forward as a left-midfielder or left-winger, so he would give Celtic plenty of options.

He is under contract at the Allianz Stadion until summer 2021 and is currently valued at around £3.1 million.