Celtic close to signing striker, Rangers midfielder set for move, Hearts star on verge of leaving, Neil Lennon alerted to winger availability, Ibrox star on 'wanted list' - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Thursday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Stories from Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone and Ross County.

Celtic are set to sign Cluj forward Billel Omrani. The former French youth international is a name familiar with fans of the Scottish champions after he netted twice for the Romanians in their 4-3 win at Parkhead. (Various)

Celtic are considering a move for Leicester City attacker Fousseni Diabate after the player was told he was free to go out on loan by manager Brendan Rodgers. (Scottish Sun)

Stevie May's deal to St Johnstone finally looks like being concluded after the striker agreed a contract offer from his former club. (Daily Record)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is on a list of targets for Galatasaray, according to reports in Turkey. The Colombian is 'plan B' if they don't land his countryman Radamel Falcao. (Scottish Sun)

