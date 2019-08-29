Celtic close to signing striker, Rangers midfielder set for move, Hearts star on verge of leaving, Neil Lennon alerted to winger availability, Ibrox star on 'wanted list' - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Thursday's Scottish football news and gossip.
Stories from Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone and Ross County.
1. Omrani for Celtic
Celtic are set to sign Cluj forward Billel Omrani. The former French youth international is a name familiar with fans of the Scottish champions after he netted twice for the Romanians in their 4-3 win at Parkhead. (Various)