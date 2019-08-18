Celtic

Celtic close to new signing, former Rangers star knocks back offer, ex-Parkhead ace injured in riot, Celtic 'are always playing against 12 men', attacker to make Scotland return - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Sunday's Scottish football news and gossip

Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Morton and Scotland.

Celtic are closing in on a deal for Rosenborg full-back Birger Meling. It could be completed in time for the player to be unveiled before Thursday's Europa League clash with AIK. (The Scotsman)

1. Celtic close to capture

"We've not played well. But when you're playing 12 men it's tough. And we always are," said Tom Boyd on Celtic TV during the Parkhead club's 2-1 AET victory over Morton in the Betfred Cup.

2. Boyd on referees

Kyle Lafferty has revealed he turned down the chance to sign for Kilmarnock as his hunt for a new club rumbles on. (Sunday Mail)

3. Lafferty rejects Killie

Robert Snodgrass has revealed he's looking forward to getting back in the Scotland set-up after doubts about his international future. (Sunday Mail)

4. Snodgrass for Scotland

