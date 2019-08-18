Celtic close to new signing, former Rangers star knocks back offer, ex-Parkhead ace injured in riot, Celtic 'are always playing against 12 men', attacker to make Scotland return - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Sunday's Scottish football news and gossip
Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Morton and Scotland.
1. Celtic close to capture
Celtic are closing in on a deal for Rosenborg full-back Birger Meling. It could be completed in time for the player to be unveiled before Thursday's Europa League clash with AIK. (The Scotsman)