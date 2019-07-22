Celtic Champions League draw: Hoops to face Cluj or Maccabi Tel Aviv if they defeat Nomme Kalju

Have your say

Celtic will play Cluj of Romania or Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round if they beat Estonian champions Nomme Kalju.

The Hoops have not met either team in European competition before, but did face the Romanian champions in a pre-season friendly in July 2013, losing 2-1.

Cluj are coached by former Chelsea and Romania international full-back Dan Petrescu.

Maccabi Tel Aviv are the oldest and most successful club in Israel. They have played 40 matches in the Champions League, winning 12, drawing nine and losing 19.

Former Motherwell and Aberdeen striker Nick Blackman is part of their squad, which also contains Israeli internationalist Dor Peretz, who scored against Scotland in the Nations League.