Celtic 'can beat Rangers without Odsonne Edouard' claims Hoops midfielder as he backs Leigh Griffiths and Lewis Morgan to deliver

Callum McGregor insists Celtic have the firepower to shoot down Rangers even if Odsonne Edouard is forced to sit out Sunday's Betfred Cup final.

The £9 million Frenchman is an injury doubt for the Hampden clash with boss Neil Lennon admitting he still does not know if the 21-year-old will be fit enough to take on Steven Gerrard's side.

But McGregor is not panicking after watching Lewis Morgan and Leigh Griffiths deputise for Edouard in recent weeks.

He said: "We've got a great squad and that has probably been demonstrated over the last three or four games without Odsonne.

"He is such a big player for us at home and in Europe but Lewis has stepped up and scored the goal against Rennes. We've got loads of strength and depth in the squad and whoever is asked to play up front on Sunday, I'm sure they'll do a job for the team."

Midfielder McGregor added: "You can tell Lewis is an intelligent footballer. Normally these guys with the brains can play anywhere on the pitch.

"It was great for him to come in, get his start and his goal last week and you can see he's full of confidence and got his assist last night with his wee flash across the box.

Griffiths an option

"He's been great since he came in and it's another boost for the team to show that when boys come in they are ready to play.

"Leigh will be definitely champing at the bit too. Obviously, with all the big games you are desperate to play. Even last night was another step forward for Leigh, he looked a bit sharper again when he came on and helped us to get the winning goal.

"He'll be desperate to play, as will everyone in the squad. It's just important that we get as many players right at it leading into the weekend.

"Leigh has missed a lot of football so the more he can get on the pitch it will be beneficial for him and for the squad too. Getting a fully-fit Griffiths back will only help Celtic. I think he's getting there, if he's asked to play I don't think there will be any problem."