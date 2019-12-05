Celtic boss Neil Lennon wins November manager of the month prize

Neil Lennon has won his second manager of the month award of the season after a fine November saw Celtic hold onto top spot in the Scottish Premiership.

The 48-year-old won the monthly prize for August as well, and was recognised after victories over Motherwell and Livingston and, although not part of the criteria, continental success over Lazio and Rennes in the Europa League.

Celtic currently sit two points clear of Rangers in the Ladbrokes Premiership and face their Old Firm rivals in Sunday's Betfred Cup final at Hampden.

Lennon, who was named the SPL Manager of the Year for the 2011/12 season, has now won 15 monthly prizes including two in the Championship during his time as Hibs head coach.

He is a two-time winner of the Scottish Football Writers' Association Manager of the Year prize, winning back-to-back gongs in 2011/12 and 2012/13.