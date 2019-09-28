Celtic boss Neil Lennon: We should have had two penalties against Hibs

Neil Lennon believes Celtic were denied two penalties during the 1-1 draw with Hibernian at Easter Road this afternoon.

Ryan Christie was brought down in the box in the second half, before Moritz Bauer was up-ended by Daryl Horgan at the byline as Celtic pressed for a winner.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, he said: "I know we've dropped points and people will be saying 'oh it's Lennon', but we should've had two penalties.

"The one on Bauer is a clear penalty and the one on Ryan Christie is a clear penalty.

"We had a stonewall penalty against Kilmarnock last week denied us as well."

Lennon did admit that his side struggled to create chances outwith the penalty claims.

"It might be one of the reasons we dropped points today but our finishing, we were a little bit flat today despite freshening the team up.

"I'm not going to whip the boys for that performance, I'm really pleased with them."

Christie scored the league leaders' only goal in the first half, cancelling out an own goal from Kristoffer Ajer