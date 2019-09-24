Celtic boss Neil Lennon to ring changes for Betfred Cup clash with Partick Thistle as key man set for rest

Celtic manager Neil Lennon will make changes for the visit of Partick Thistle, with Craig Gordon set to replace Fraser Forster in goal.

Lennon will balance giving players some well-earned rest with continuing their momentum for the Betfred Cup quarter-final.

When asked if he was tempted to make changes, Lennon said: "There's a temptation and in some areas a necessity as well. It's fair to say there will be some changes."

Lennon added: "Craig will play. He hasn't done a lot wrong but it's important he gets games and it's important that we keep him motivated. If anything were to happen to Fraser and Craig is under-cooked then that would be remiss of me. Not only does he need to play, he deserves to play."

Lennon will still be without Leigh Griffiths because of a thigh injury, while there was mixed news after two defenders went off injured at the weekend.

"Moritz (Bauer) twisted his ankle so he'll be a doubt," Lennon said. "Christopher Jullien is fine, but obviously we have to take a steer on games coming up as well, for the likes of (James) Forrest, (Scott) Brown, (Callum) McGregor, (Ryan) Christie, (Boli) Bolingoli, they have all been playing a lot of football.

"We would like to play them in every game but it's not realistic, and there are players champing at the bit to play as well, so we need to try and find the right balance."