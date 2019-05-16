Celtic boss Neil Lennon takes swipe at 'immature' fans - and as positive words on Scott Brown and Mairan Shved

Neil Lennon has taken aim at a certain section of Celtic fans over their "immaturity".

The Parkhead boss suffered criticism following the club's meek 2-0 loss at Rangers on Sunday.

Neil Lennon has hit out at "immature" fans. Picture: SNS

It was Lennon's first defeat since returning to the club after the departure of Brendan Rodgers to Leicester City.

Doubts were poured over his future as the club's permanent boss.

However, speaking ahead of Sunday's title party against Hearts, Lennon had his say on the reactionary nature of football and fans.

He said: “There has to be perspective, the players have been brilliant. At times, they’re not going to play well. We didn’t stutter over the line at all, the league was won two weeks ago.”

“In modern-day football, there’s a furore after one result. We played with the handbrake on on Sunday, we didn’t play well, but it’s in no way terminal. There‘s still so much to look forward to.

"I think there is a new breed of supporters, here or elsewhere. Since 20 years ago, the only thing they have seen is success.

"They don't remember the 1990s as the older generation do. I can't take it for granted, they might. That comes from an immaturity from their point of view."

Lennon also paid tribute to Scott Brown.

The Celtic captain will lift the trophy at a packed out Parkhead.

"Scott is a modern day great," he said. "His influence, his quality of play and his personality. He reads the game brilliantly. His athleticism is brilliant.

"We wouldn’t have won a lot of games without Scott and I think that gets underplayed.”

There was also words of praise for new arrival Marian Shved who linked up with his team-mates for the first time after his January move from Karpaty Lviv.

Lennon said: “He trained yesterday and looked great. We unfortunately can’t use him, but he’s a very exciting player and looked right at home with his teammates. He’s the type of player we enjoy at Celtic.”