Celtic boss Neil Lennon surprised by lack of interest in Callum McGregor

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has admitted to both surprise and delight at the lack of formal interest shown so far in Callum McGregor during the current transfer window.

Scotland midfielder McGregor was again at his influential best when he scored Celtic’s winner against Sarajevo on Wednesday as Lennon’s team completed a 5-2 aggregate victory in the Champions League first qualifying round.

Former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is understood to be keen on being reunited with McGregor at Leicester City but there has been no firm bid from the Premier League club.

Lennon hopes that remains the case as he regards the 26-year-old, who is under contract to Celtic until 2023, as integral to the champions’ hopes of further domestic dominance this season and progress to the Champions League group stage.

“I am surprised there hasn’t been more speculation about Callum,” said Lennon.

“I’m very happy that there hasn’t, though, because he would probably be the last one I’d want to leave, along with a couple of others, or even be unsettled at this stage. He is pivotal to what we want to do going forward. It wouldn’t surprise me [if Leicester were interested] because Callum is a top player. He really came to prominence at Celtic under Brendan but we want him to stay here and we want him to play in the Champions League this season.

“We are trying to make the right inroads to keep him happy and keep him at a top level. He is just absolutely brilliant. I don’t take his performances for granted. The more he churns them out, the more some people do take him for granted.

“It’s a hard thing to do what Callum does week in, week out at such a high level. He was brilliant again against Sarajevo and got the winner for us as well. I think there are a lot more goals in him this season.”

While Lennon awaits further developments in Arsenal’s pursuit of Celtic’s £25 million-rated Kieran Tierney, he accepts any bid for McGregor which met the club’s valuation would have to be considered.

“Every player has his price,” added Lennon. “I said the other day that Cristiano Ronaldo went from Manchester United, the biggest club in the world, because the price was right. You know where we are with Kieran at the moment. We don’t want to sell any more top players if we can avoid it. The squad is a little bit thin at the minute anyway, a couple of injuries and we would lack a bit of strength in depth.”

Lennon’s attention now turns to the challenge of Estonian side Nomme Kalju in the second qualifying round of the Champions League. The first leg is at Celtic Park on Wednesday night with the return fixture at the A Le Coq Arena in Tallinn the following Tuesday.

Satisfied by the manner in which his team overcame Sarajevo, Lennon also picked out the contribution of Ryan Christie for special mention. Fully recovered from the horrific facial injury he suffered towards the end of last season, the playmaker scored a fine opener in Wednesday’s 2-1 victory.

“He’s another one who will be pivotal for us this season,” added Lennon. “He made a great impact when he came into the team last year and that has given him a huge shot in the arm.

“You could see, even so early this season in the two legs against Sarajeovo, he’s been outstanding. He has that bit of the maverick about him that he can make things happen in tight areas. Obviously he scored a wonderful goal against Sarajevo. One minute he’s off balance, the next he’s sticking it in, beautifully curling it around the goalkeeper. I’m delighted with him. His fitness levels are incredible and his work-rate is fantastic. He gives a lot up for the team.

“He has energy and enthusiasm and quality, he’s a brilliant kid to work with as are McGregor and Scott Brown. It’s a really good threesome in the middle of the park at the minute. For where we are right now, I can’t ask for any more.”

Lennon’s selection options should be enhanced soon by the return of Tom Rogic as the Australian midfielder steps up his recovery from the ankle injury he suffered in last season’s Scottish Cup final.

“He’s back out on the grass now doing his rehab,” revealed Lennon. “He looks great, in really good condition, so hopefully he’s not too far away. But he missed the whole of pre-season, so he still has a bit of work to do.”