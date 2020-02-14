Celtic boss Neil Lennon sends Aberdeen fans Derek McInnes warning

Have your say

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has expressed his admiration for Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes.

The Northern Irishman takes his league leaders to Pittodrie on Sunday.

McInnes has come under criticism from Dons fans over recent performances, but was helped by a confident 3-1 win at Hamilton Accies on Tuesday.

Lennon sent a warning to Dons fans regarding any desire to see McInnes leave.

He said: “Should fans be careful what they wish for? Yes. He’s had to rebuild a team, he’s sold players, he’s won a trophy, and he’s had them in the top three or four for a long, long time. It hasn’t always been like that.

“His mentality is strong and with Doc there they are a good partnership. They do good things for the game.

All the latest from the SPFL. Picture: SNS

“He had a great win the other night. He’s got that longevity that in the modern game a lot of managers don’t get.

“I admire him. I’ve always liked him. He’s a good football man and he’s turned Aberdeen around.

“The fact that they’re maybe not doing as well as people expect them to is a credit to him rather than a criticism of him really.

“They looked a decent outfit on Tuesday night so we’ve got a tough game coming up.”