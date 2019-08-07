Celtic boss Neil Lennon reacts to news Kieran Tierney may be leaving the club

Celtic boss Neil Lennon hopes he will be allowed to reinvest Kieran Tierney's record £25million transfer fee.

READ MORE - Kieran Tierney 'on his way to Arsenal' as Celtic star set to complete £25m move

Celtic boss Neil Lennon with Kieran Tierney.

The Hoops boss was busy overseeing his team's 1-1 Champions League draw with Cluj as reports broke that a deal had been struck with Arsenal to make Tierney Scotland's most expensive ever footballer.

Asked if he was expecting to see the profits to spend on his team, Lennon told BBC Radio Scotland: "I hope so. There are a few areas that I'd like to improve in.

"If that is the case then he goes with everybody's best wishes. He's a superb player and will be a big loss to us.

"It shows the work that people have done at the club, whether it be Brendan Rodgers, Ronnie Deila or the people at the academy to produce such a fine player. He's an outstanding young talent and a great kid.

"I don't know (if a deal has been agreed) but like I've said the last few days it wouldn't surprise me. These things tend to naturally take their course, so we'll have to wait and see. I've not had any confirmation at all."

READ MORE - Cluj 1 - 1 Celtic: James Forrest nets vital away goal for Neil Lennon's side