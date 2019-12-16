Celtic boss Neil Lennon on link with highly-rated Euro ace and January transfer plans

Celtic boss Neil Lennon spoke about reported interest in Slovenian striker Andraz Sporar.

On Friday, the Scottish league leaders were linked with a move for the £5million-rated international.

Andraz Sporar has been linked with a switch to Celtic. Picture: Getty

According to the Daily Mail the club had the 25-year-old watched on Thursday night as he scored in a 4-2 defeat to Braga in the final round of Europa League group stage fixtures.

It is thought Lennon is keen to recruit another striker to add to his ranks.

Leigh Griffiths has been on the periphery of the first team this season, although he came on for Odsonne Edouard in the win over Hibs, while Vakoun Bayo is out injured.

When asked about the link to Sporar, Lennon said there was "nothing in it."

The Celtic boss did reveal that the club will begin having talks regarding the January transfer window.

He said: "We have got a meeting on Tuesday and we'll have a look at the options we have available there."

Gordon and Sinclair future

Meanwhile, Lennon has confirmed talks with Craig Gordon and is planning to speak with Scott Sinclair.

Both players have spoken out about their desire to play first-team football.

The Celtic boss is keen to keep Gordon.

"I had a wee chat with Craig on Saturday," he said. "He's a player I'd be loath to let go or want to see go out the door because he's a quality goalkeeper.

"Fraser is the number one currently and if anything happened to him then Craig is a ready-made replacement to step in.

"From a selfish point of view I want him to stay. He might have his own principles and want to play himself.

"It's a situation not of Craig's making. He's a great pro and I get the fact he might want to play more games."

A chat is planned with Scott Sinclair who has rarely featured for the club this season.

"I'm not aware of those quotes at all. We will have a chat with Sincy going forwards," Lennon said.

"It's been a difficult period for him because of the quality in front of him at the minute."