Celtic boss Neil Lennon named Ladbrokes Premiership Manager of the Month for August

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has received the first Ladbrokes Premiership Manager of the Month award of the 2019/20 season after leading the Hoops to three league wins out of three in August.

The Northern Irishman saw his side thrash St Johnstone 7-0 on the opening day of the season before a 5-2 win at Motherwell a week later.

Hearts were next up at Celtic Park as the champions recorded a 3-1 win to end the month with a 100 per cent league record.

Lennon continued his strong start to the season as Celtic won the first Old Firm game of the season, defeating Rangers 2-0 at Ibrox on the first day of September.

The prize is Lennon’s 12th manager of the month award, having previously won it ten times with Celtic and once during his time at Hibs.