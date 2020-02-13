Celtic boss Neil Lennon feels for Rangers rival Steven Gerrad

Neil Lennon has expressed “empathy” for his Old Firm rival Steven Gerrard as the title race scrutiny is turned firmly on the Rangers manager.

Celtic boss Lennon saw his team move ten points clear at the top of the table on what is being widely viewed as a definitive evening in the Premiership campaign as the champions crushed Hearts 5-0 at home while Rangers slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

In what Lennon describes as the “unrealistic environment” the Glasgow giants operate within, Gerrard is now the man under pressure as Rangers’ hopes of denying Celtic a record-equalling ninth consecutive title triumph this season continue to fade.

Lennon is sticking to his mantra of taking nothing for granted despite the dominant position his squad have earned with their relentless and free-scoring winning form since returning from the winter break.

Having endured his own difficult moments during his two spells in charge of Celtic, he has an appreciation of what Gerrard faces in dealing with the expectations placed upon him.

“I can empathise to a certain degree,” said Lennon. “I’ve been through it myself. It’s a tough environment sometimes, an unrealistic environment at times as well.

“I can’t really comment on the form Rangers are in or what they are going through. I only want to comment on what Celtic are doing.

“We are very pleased, obviously, but there is still a long way to go and a lot of games to come – tough games away and tough games at home.

“But we have hit a good vein of form at the minute and that’s