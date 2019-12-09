Celtic blasted for 'blatant cheating', Euro giants track Rangers starlet, Lennon keen on January deals, Parkhead ace's uncertain future, Hearts fight Barnsley, Ex-Premiership star's cocaine ban - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic have been blasted for "blatant cheating" in the Betfred Cup final to beat Rangers, the Ibrox side could lose starlet and Fraser Forster faces an uncertain future.

It is another big week in Scottish football. The Old Firm face European ties on Thursday before another SPFL fixture card. All the latest from around the country with stories including Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Kilmarnock.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has admitted his uncertainty over the future of Fraser Forster. He was the hero in the Betfred Cup final win over Rangers and is wanted by the club but there is an issue over "affordability". (Various)

Rangers could lose starlet to Euro giants

Bayern Munich and Manchester City are eyeing a move for Rangers starlet Kai Kennedy. The 17-year-old is contracted until 2021 with the club keen to extend that deal. But face a battle with European giants sniffing about. (Daily Record)

Forster uncertainty

Celtic have been accused of "blatant cheating" by nonsensical talkSPORT host Adrian Durham. He felt the use of Fraser Forster to win the Betfred Cup meant it was Southampton's success. (talkSPORT)

Celtic accused of cheating

Hearts stand strong

Hearts have vowed to stand strong after Barnsley demanded compensation for former boss Daniel Stendel. The German arrived in Edinburgh on Monday and the club said they defend their case in the "strongest possible terms". (Hearts FC)

Neil Lennon has revealed the reason behind Leigh Griffiths' absence from the Betfred Cup final. He said the striker couldn't get on the bench because Odsonne Edouard was on it. (Various)

Lennon eyes January deals

Neil Lennon has targeted signings in the January transfer window. The Celtic boss wants to see his squad strengthened, while he has admitted some players will likely leave on loan. (Scottish Sun)

Old Firm target tracked

Celtic and Rangers target Jarrad Branthwaite is being tracked by Manchester City. The Carlisle United centre-back has impressed in League Two and has interested a number of clubs in England. (Daily Record)

Ex-Celtic striker's drug ban

Former Celtic striker Daryl Murphy served a suspension last season after he failed a drugs test. The 36-year-old admitted to a "bad mistake" on taking cocaine on a night out. (The Athletic)

Morelos will be 'haunted'

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will be "haunted" by his misses in the Betfred Cup final, according to ex-Celtic player Andy Walker. The Colombian was denied various times by Fraser Forster. (Scottish Sun)

Griffiths absence

Ex-Liverpool midfielder calls Sutton a "disgrace"

Chris Sutton has been branded a disgrace by ex-Liverpool midfielder David Thompson for his "misleading" comments regarding Alfredo Morelos' challenge on Christopher Jullien in the Betfred Cup final. The pundit said the Colombian was "naughty".

Tierney injury

Kieran Tierney has been hit with another injury blow. The former Celtic left-back appeared to dislocate his shoulder during Arsenal's match with West Ham United on Monday night.

Killie target in contract talks

Kilmarnock target Wes McDonald has opened contracts talks with Walsall over a new deal. The 22-year-old winger has previously been linked with a move to Rugby Park. (Daily Record)

Celtic starlet wanted

Celtic youngster Armstrong Okoflex is being monitored by a string of English clubs. The 17-year-old, who joined from Arsenal last summer, is yet to feature for the Hoops. (Telegraph)

