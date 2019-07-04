Celtic battle to land defensive target, Rangers loan move in doubt, Kieran Tierney to Arsenal latest, Kilmarnock eye Juventus star - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip... Stories from Celtic, Hibs, Kilmarnock and Rangers in today's round-up 1. Celtic face Stacey battle Celtic face a battle with Bournemouth to land Luton defender Jack Stacey, with the Cherries keen to add the versatile player to their ranks. (The Sun) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Gunners to empty Nacho ahead of Tierney bid Arsenal have opened talks with Nacho Monreal to cancel his 65k-a-week contract as the Gunners prepare a second bid of 22m for Celtic's Kieran Tierney (Daily Record) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Rangers fans' Europa League warning Rangers have told fans to hold off booking trips for next week's Europa League tie with St Joseph's, with UEFA still to formally approve details of the match. (The Scotsman) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Boli: I haven't spoken to Lenny Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo has admitted he still hasn't spoken to Hoops boss Neil Lennon, telling Celtic TV: "I think in the next ten days, well see each other and have a good conversation." (Celtic TV) other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4