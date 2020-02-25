Celtic are good enough to win Europa League says Hartley

Paul Hartley believes Celtic are displaying the form of potential Europa League winners this season and will be the team everyone else hopes to avoid if they make it into Friday’s last 16 draw.

The Scottish champions go into the second leg of their last-32 tie against Copenhagen at Celtic Park tomorrow night as favourites to progress after a 1-1 draw in Denmark last week.

Former Celtic midfielder Hartley pinpoints their improved results on the road as a key factor which he feels could take them all the way to the final in Gdansk on 27 May.

Bookmakers have Inter Milan, Sevilla and the English trio of Manchester United, Arsenal and Wolves as the leading contenders to lift the trophy with Celtic ranked as 40-1 outsiders.

But Hartley insists none of the clubs from Europe’s elite leagues would be happy at being paired with Neil Lennon’s side.

“Celtic have got a good chance of winning it,” said the Cove Rangers manager. “It comes down to the luck of the draw sometimes but they are playing well and showing they are more than a match for anyone in the tournament this season.

“I don’t think any of the teams left in it will fancy going to Celtic Park, while Celtic have also got their away form sorted in Europe, compared to how it used to be.

“You saw that last week in Copenhagen and earlier in the season with some of their other results, including the win against Lazio in Rome. And we already know Celtic can beat anyone at Celtic Park.

“They’ve definitely got a strong enough squad to compete in Europe and domestically. Just look at their bench now. They have a lot of quality there.

“Having watched them since the turn of the year, they certainly have a great chance of beating Copenhagen on Thursday. They’re in good form and they have that vital away goal after a good away performance last week, particularly in the first half.”

Celtic are sweating on the fitness of captain Scott Brown after he suffered a calf injury in the first leg. Hartley feels the impressive form of Callum McGregor means the absence of the skipper can be compensated for in midfield.

“Losing Scott would be a big blow but Celtic have enough quality in their squad to bring someone else in without losing too much,” he said.

“With the way Callum McGregor is playing, he could be used anywhere – as a holding midfielder or an attacking one, he has everything to his game. He’s just as effective as Scott when he sits in, which he’s done often enough in a 4-2-3-1.

“Wherever he’s used, he brings his range of passing and his game intelligence to the role – and he’s a big-game player. Personally, I think he has too much to offer in the final third to play him further back but he’s already proved he can play there and I’ve no doubt he can continue to do a job at this level for another ten years because he’ll be able to drop back.

“He’s great at keeping the ball moving first time and the difference between him and other midfielders is that he always looks to play a forward pass. Callum’s not one of those negative players who knocks it sideways and backwards – he tries to break the lines with every attempt.

“He also has a goal threat with that great left foot. He’s the archetypal modern-day midfielder, one who’s able to control the direction and tempo of matches. I’ve seen that Leicester City are supposed to be coming back in for him but it would take a hell of a lot of money to take him away from Celtic.

“I’m not surprised that Brendan Rodgers is interested in signing him and I’m sure he won’t be the only one. Callum seems to like being at Parkhead but £25m is a lot of money for any Scottish club.

“Another thing I like about him is that he’s a level-headed player, one who doesn’t seem to get involved with social media, which is unusual for footballers nowadays but he just seems to love the game.”

