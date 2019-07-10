'Celtic are a punishing team': Sarajevo manager and goalscorer praise Hoops - but issue warning

Sarajevo manager Husref Musemic and midfielder Mirko Oremus have praised Celtic after Neil Lennon's side emerged as 3-1 winners in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier.

The Croatian's opener just before the half-hour marked threatened an upset in their First Round Qualifying clash, however The Hoops impressively hit back.

Mikey Johnston levelled the scores before the interval as goals from Odsonne Edouard and Scott Sinclair put Celtic in the driving seat ahead of next week's return leg.

However, Musemic believes proceedings might have gone differently had the Bosnian side carried their 1-0 advantage into half-time.

That prompted the former striker to label Lennon's men as a 'punishing team'.

"In the first half we opposed the favored opponent, who only had one shot on the goal. If they did not score that goal, things might have been different," he said.

"When we were physically in the second half, the team's concentration in defence also fell. I can not be dissatisfied because the players have done their best.

"If you are unhappy, then that's your problem. Celtic are a punishing team.

"I hope that we will have more players at our disposal and that we will be at the level of the first half of the match tonight."

Oremus, who handed his team the lead on 29 minutes, was making his first appearance in Sarajevo colours.

He also shared Musemic's views of Celtic being a 'great' team and went to praise the Scottish champions.

However, the midfielder insists the Bosnian outfit 'will be harder' in the second leg, a week today.

Oremus said: "We played against a great team that regularly performs in European competitions and I can be pleased to answer this challenge.

"It was to be expected that they would dictate the pace, and we had several good counter-attacks which, unfortunately, we were unable to use.

"However, I think that we have shown before the supporters that we did not dare to, and thank them for their great support.

"They (Celtic) showed the class and I congratulate them. In the draw, we will be harder, they will feel more comfortable in their field, but this game will be a great experience for us.

"We have to stand as a nightmare from the first minute, do our best to be satisfied in the end."